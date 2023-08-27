LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – A 2-year-old Fairview Heights, Illinois, boy drowned Sunday morning at Lake of the Ozarks.

The incident happened in the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake at 9:45 a.m., according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded to a call about an unresponsive child found in the lake around the 7.4 mile marker. The boy was rushed to Lake Regional Hospital but pronounced dead by 11:30 a.m.

Investigators learned the child wandered away from his family and went into the water.