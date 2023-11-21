PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An Illinois woman died overnight in a Rolla crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One toddler, one infant, and a 30-year-old man were also hurt in the crash.

MSHP reports that Kasey M. Cloud, 27, of Decatur, died in the crash, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44 in Rolla.

A crash report from MSHP states Cloud was driving a vehicle when she lost control. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier, then traveled off the right side and overturned multiple times.

Investigators say Cloud was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. A man and the two young children also involved in the crash were sent to a hospital with various injuries.

MSHP Troop I, which covered a portion of Mid-Missouri, is investigating the crash.