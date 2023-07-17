ST. LOUIS – A woman from southern Illinois is having a high risk surgery in St. Louis Monday to remove an epidural needle in her spine.

Amy Garrison has been in constant pain since a medic broke half of the needle in her and never told her about it. It happened at a naval hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. She sued, but a judge dismissed the case.

14 years later, tests found the problem. She’s scheduled for surgery Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The surgery is risky and could paralyze her.

Garrison says she’s scared, but she needs to know what it feels like to be without pain. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.