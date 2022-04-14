ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may be tied to a recent murder.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the murder took place around 4 a.m. on March 26 in the 1100 block of Salisbury Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers found two victims at the scene: Revell Graham, 32, a man in his mid-20s. Graham had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his mouth.

Investigators believe the shooters fled the area in a white, newer mode lnfiniti, and have shared surveillance images of that vehicle. The driver’s side rear hubcap is missing and the car may also have damage to the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle or the shooting itself is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.