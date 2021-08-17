Immunocompromised can receive 3rd dose of COVID vaccine in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Certain immunocompromised individuals in Missouri can now receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state health department said Tuesday.

The decision comes after recent announcements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about third doses—or boosters—of the vaccine.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said people with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The CDC says that immunocompromised people who are fully vaccinated account for more than 40% of breakthrough cases and could face serious and prolonged illness if they contract the virus.

Missouri’s guidance on the third dose does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine.

Only individuals with a moderate to severely compromised immune system are eligible for the third vaccine dose.

Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications

Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Immune compromised due to receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (eg., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)

Immunocompromised due to advanced or untreated HIV infection

Immunocompromised due to “Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids (ie.,≥ 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory”

People who do not meet the criteria do not need a third dose as of now.

Eligible persons are being asked to take the same brand of vaccine as they did for the first two shots. Individuals should wait at least 28 days between their second and third doses.

Vaccine providers and events in Missouri can be found online at MOStopsCOVID.com. Additional information on these recommendations for the immunocompromised can be found on the CDC website.

Information from Nexstar Media was used in this report.