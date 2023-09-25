ST. LOUIS — A lot of people are turning to cauliflower pizza crust as a healthier option. It can lower the calorie and carb counts of your pizzas. The crusts can also be used in keto diets. Starting today, Imo’s Pizza is adding cauliflower crusts to the menu.

“After a lot of research and sampling, we landed on a great option for our customers who are looking for an alternative and who maybe haven’t enjoyed an Imo’s Pizza in a while. We’re really excited to add this option to our robust menu and welcome more people to the table,” states Nichole Carpenter, Imo’s Director of Marketing.

Customers can order 10-inch crusts when ordering St. Louis-style pizzas. It is coming to all locations and will also be an option when ordering through their app.