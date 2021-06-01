Imo’s partners with Stray Rescue to sponsor animal adoptions

ST. LOUIS – A couple of St. Louis originals have partnered to provide pets a chance at finding forever homes.
For the fifth consecutive year, Imo’s Pizza is paying animal adoption fees at Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The $100 adoption fee for all dogs and cats over 6 months old will be covered during the month of June, courtesy of Imo’s.
Last year, more than 170 adult dogs and cats were adopted during Imo’s Pizza partnership.
Stray Rescue covers spay and neuter procedures, as well as up-to-date vaccines, and a microchip for all pet adoptions.
Imo’s is also including a $20 gift card with every adoption.
To adopt a furry companion, please fill out an application at StrayRescue.org/adoption-application.