ST. LOUIS — The “Square Beyond Compare” turns 60 years old in 2024. Imo’s Pizza is celebrating its iconic run of providing thin-crust, provel cheese-covered pizza by releasing a unique new box and deals this year. The first special will be a 16-inch, two-topping pizza for $19.64, a nod to the year Imo’s Pizza was founded. More deals are expected throughout 2024.

Dan Zettwoch is a local artist who is known for his expressive printmaking and illustration. He is partnering with Imo’s on a commemorative pizza box that has references to the company’s history.

“As I was researching this project, I loved making connections about the contemporary mid-60s history and design in St. Louis,” said Zettwoch. “As Imo’s was opening its first location, the Cardinals won the World Series and had their last season in Sportsman’s Park as Busch Stadium II was being built. At the same time, the Arch was under construction, forever changing the St. Louis skyline. Imo’s is a part of our city’s rich history, and I was honored to create a box for my favorite pizza!”

The Imo’s journey began in 1964, when Ed and his wife Marge opened the first parlor on The Hill. Their late-night pizza cravings sparked the idea of starting a pizza delivery service, giving birth to the iconic chain. Today, the company has 98 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

The company is known for its square-cut pies, which have become synonymous with the city’s pizza scene. The unique square-cut tradition originated from founder Ed Imo’s background as a tile setter, leading to a natural progression in pizza slicing.