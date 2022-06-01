ST. LOUIS — Looking to add a new furry addition to your family? The Stray Rescue of St. Louis announced Imo’s Pizza will cover pet adoption fees in June to help you out.

For the sixth consecutive year, Imo’s will pay the $100 adoption fee for all dogs and cats over 6 months old. All adoptable pets will be spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their vaccinations, and have microchips.

You can also get an Imo’s gift card as a token of appreciation for choosing to adopt.

“Please come see us and meet the LOVE OF YOUR LIFE! If you’ve been thinking about adopting, we just made your mind up for you,” the Stray Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The Stray Rescue is located at 2320 Pine Street in St. Louis and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 314-771-6121 or visit www.strayrescue.org.