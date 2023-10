ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Imo’s Pizza is launching new merchandise this fall.

They’re partnering with local apparel company ‘Series Six’ to sell new clothes, cups, and pet items. To celebrate the launch of Imo’s collection, they’ll hold an open house Thursday at the Series Six store in Richmond Heights from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Customers can sample free Imo’s pizza and beer from ‘4 Hands Brewery.’ The first 50 customers who spend $50 or more on merchandise will get a free pint glass.