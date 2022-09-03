ST. LOUIS – Dierbergs consumers can soon buy frozen pizzas based on the well-known St. Louis family chain.

Imo’s Pizza is coming to a frozen section near you. According to an article from the Riverfront Times, a representative from Dierbergs says that starting next week consumers will be able to buy Imo’s frozen pizza in all of their stores.

Jamie Collins, vice president of advertising and marketing for Dierbers, says that the frozen pizza will come in seven different varieties and retail for $8.99.

The seven varieties available next week are cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sausage and pepperoni, four meat, and deluxe.