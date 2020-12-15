In 1952, Missouri electors once had unique dinner in Jesse James’ old hideout

STANTON, Mo. – In Stanton, Missouri the story is surfacing of a dinner 170-feet underground, in a place Jesse James once used as a hideout, and it’s also connected to our 34th president.

“Course, it changes,” said Elaine Davis, recalling 1952 Electoral College cave dinner. “The numbers of electoral college change depending on each state on how many legislators are in there at the time, and there was enough room for 13. It just so happened Rudy Turilli, my brother-in-law, was one of the 13 and he was able to go and be an elector. So, they had it back in there.”

“I’m sure it’s the only time the electoral college met underground,” said Les Turilli, president of Meramec Caverns Enterprises.

Turilli is more than certain of an electoral college member dinner, with its 13 members dining on steak and champagne before casting their votes in Jefferson City two days later in the 1952 presidential election.

“I do remember it like it was yesterday,” Turilli said. “Once I saw the picture on social media and we used to have the picture here at the cave but lost once we had the flooding in 2017. But when I saw the picture on social media, it all came back to me. I remembered all the hoopla and everything. It was a big deal, you know.”

The dirt floor is gone, replaced with concrete; and gone are many of the photos when flooding from the nearby Meramec River left this ballroom under eight feet of water in 2017.

Elaine Davis remembers the electoral members meeting in the caverns for a most unique meal.

“Of course, it has never been happening in a cave before for the one thing and that’s a big thing,” she said. “We’ve never had one of those electoral college decisions made in a cave, so that’s unique.”

In 1952, Dwight Eisenhower was elected the 34th US President and if these 60-degree year-round series of cavern walls could talk, the stories they might tell.