PACIFIC, Mo. – Purple ribbons are currently hanging at the historic Franklin County Courthouse for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Some days are quieter than others, but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” said Karen Damiano, a court advocate for ALIVE, an organization specializing in intimate domestic abuse.

Damiano said police are getting calls for domestic arguments too, like the one Saturday night in Pacific that culminated in a triple shooting. The suspect in that case, Quentin Howard, is accused of shooting two women and a three-year-old toddler.

Police say Howard had been in a romantic relationship with one of the women and is the father of the child wounded in the shooting.

Police found a woman lying in the grass with gunshot wounds, a toddler on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, and a second woman with gunshot wounds who ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Neighbors said Howard and one of the female victims have two children together. Police said all three victims are expected to be okay.

Damiano wants people to know that domestic violence advocates and groups are here to help anytime.

“We would do a safety plan with you and figure out what that works with. Sometimes a safety plan is not an order of protection; it is, let’s help you get a suitcase together with your important papers, clothing, toiletries,” Damiano said. “If they decide to file an order of protection, we help them with that process. Fill out that order of protection, which then gives law enforcement the ability to help them better.”