Incendiary devices found at home of suspect in missing Missouri woman case

WINDYVIILLE, Mo. (AP) — Springfield fire officials say two incendiary devices were found at the home of a suspect in the disappearance of a woman who reportedly was locked in a cage at the house.

The house rented by 58-year-old James Phelps burned to the ground on Oct. 4.

Springfield fire officials said bomb squad investigators found devices in a mortar tube covered by a balloon at the home in Dallas County. Both had tripwires.

Phelps and 56-year-old Timothy Norton are charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, who has not been seen since July.

Court documents say law enforcement has evidence Rainwater was held in a cage on Phelps’ property before she disappeared.