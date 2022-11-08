CLAYTON, Mo. – The beat goes on for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who retains his office and secures a second full term by defeating retired businessman Mark Mantovani.

Page, 57, ascended to office during an emergency session of the county council in April 2019, replacing Steve Stenger, who resigned following a federal indictment. He was elected to the position in November 2020. Page defeated primary challenger Jane Dueker in the Aug. 2022.

A Republican has not held office as St. Louis County Executive since 1991.

This marks the third defeat for Mantovani, who previously ran for county executive as a Democrat. Mantovani lost to Sam Page in 2020 and was narrowly defeated by Steve Stenger in 2018.

Mantovani was not Page’s original opponent for the general election. Author and business consultant Katherine Pinner won the Republican primary in August over State Rep. Shamed Dogan, 56% to 44%. She withdrew her candidacy on Sept. 2 for personal reasons, just days after pledging to remain in the race.

Because Missouri has what’s known as a “sore loser law,” Dogan could not run in her place.

The St. Louis County Republican Central Committee announced that Mantovani would be their candidate on Sept. 12 following a closed-door vote during a meeting in Fenton. The following day, Mantovani filed his paperwork to switch party affiliation and run as a Republican.