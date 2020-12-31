Independent practitioners and staff feeling ‘left out’ of COVID vaccine distribution

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Large hospitals and health care facilities in Missouri are now getting shipments of COVID vaccines. At this point, 66,000 medical workers and residents in long-term care facilities have gotten their first dose. But independent medical groups say they are being shut out.

Health care and frontline workers across the nation were pleased they heard COVID vaccines were rolling out, but independent practitioners and their staff are seeing a divide.

Dr. David Hartenbach, an independent practitioner at Esse Health, said he and his staff have been working hands-on with COVID patients since March. He is disappointed that independent healthcare employees are not being prioritized like hospital employees to receive the vaccine.

Hartenbach understands the distribution process would not be simple but feels like they are getting overlooked.

“The access to vaccines is just not the same as people who work in institutions that are larger or have influence over the process,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a little bit better organization?”

Vicki Tomso, a registered medical assistant for Dr. Robert Brinkman, said despite several attempts and multiple phone calls to different departments trying to make an appointment for herself and her co-workers to get vaccinated, she was ultimately told by the COVID hotline that no provisions have been made for independent practices quite yet – only hospital employees.

“We feel left out. We don’t feel that what we do is any less important than any medical facility, and we just don’t feel like we are included in the coverage for this pandemic vaccine,” she said.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Wednesday they are working diligently to get all health care employees the first dose, but the uncertainty of deliveries are slowing down the process.

He said the logistics of such a massive vaccination campaign—the biggest our country has ever face—is complicated. The challenge is they don’t know week-to-week how many vaccines they will receive or when.

“We’re trying to build our infrastructure and how we’re going to be immunizing those different populations starting off with the health care staff, moving to essential workers, and then eventually to other people at risk,” Garza said. “Then eventually to the general public. But this is a huge effort, so we’re still building the plan.”

Garza believes they will start getting the second dose from earlier vaccinations next week. Once all who qualify for Phase 1A of the Missouri Vaccination Plan—including independent health care aids—are accounted for, they will move on the Phase 1B and start distributing vaccines to first responders.