Indictment for man accused in carjackings, convenience store shooting

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted a man Wednesday in connection with a crime spree that occurred in the last week of 2021.

Court documents state James Furlow committed three armed robberies: two carjackings and a convenience store robbery. In addition, Furlow is accused of shooting a store clerk during the aforementioned robbery.

According to the indictment, Furlow carjacked a person at gunpoint on Dec. 26, 2021, and stole their 2017 Kia Sorrento. That same day, Furlow allegedly robbed a Quik Mart store and shot a clerk. On Dec. 30, Furlow is believed to have stolen a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan in another carjacking.

After that second carjacking, police observed the Tiguan and pursued the stolen vehicle. Prosecutors said Furlow attempted to speed away but eventually abandoned the car to escape on foot.

Police eventually located and arrested Furlow.