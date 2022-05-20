ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is postponing a concert with the Indigo Girls because of a COVID-19 case. They were scheduled to play tonight at 7:30 pm. The case appears to be with the Indigo Girls group.

“We share in your disappointment and frustration and promise to return to St. Louis soon,” states Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. “Please, take care, stay safe, and look long.”

All tickets for the May 20 concert will be honored for the new date. The symphony is working with the Indigo Girls to determine a new date.

The symphony canceled concerts earlier this month because of COVID. There were breakthrough cases among orchestra musicians.