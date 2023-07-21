ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged several months after his infant child died from ingesting fentanyl in St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged Demetrius Lamar Smith, 40, with one count of child endangerment (causing death) in connection with the case.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the child’s mother returned home from work on March 2, 2023, and called a hospital when she found her child unresponsive. Investigators say the child was left alone with his father, and the mother attempted to rush the child to the hospital.

The child was later pronounced deceased the the hospital. A medical evaluation determined the child had ingested fentanyl, which caused him to die. The child was believed to be around one-year-old.

Authorities interviewed Smith last May, who admitted to doing fentanyl in the vicinity of his child on the day he died. Court documents state Smith “knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body and health.”

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on Thursday. He will be jailed without bond. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.