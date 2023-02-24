O’FALLON, Mo. – Two parents are behind bars after their eight-month-old child died from exposure to fentanyl, meth and other illegal drugs.

The child died Thursday, two days after being exposed to several illicit drugs. Prosecutors have charged the child’s parents, Valerie Shelley and Jordan Denson with several felonies in the death.

Police learned of the situation after responding to a call for service Tuesday in the 300 block of Narrowleaf Lane. Investigators say an infant was found unresponsive in a crib. Parents and first responders performed CPR on the baby, who later regained a heartbeat.

The child was rushed to a pediatric hospital and placed on life support. Despite life-saving efforts, the child died Thursday afternoon.

Investigators performed a toxicology test, which test revealed fentanyl, methamphetamine, diphenhydramine, and cotinine in the child’s system.

Shelly and Denson are charged with child endangerment (resulting in death), endangering creating substantial risk, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are jailed in St. Charles County on a $500,000 cash-only bond.