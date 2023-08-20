ST. LOUIS — A two-month-old baby girl has been located unharmed after an Amber Alert was issued. Many individuals likely received notifications on their phones about the alert yesterday morning.

Law enforcement successfully tracked down both the baby and the Ford Escape vehicle mentioned in the Amber Alert. However, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported that the suspect implicated in the case remains evasive at this time.

James Stephen Richardson Jr., a 28-year-old man, allegedly took the child. He is alleged to have assaulted the child’s mother.

The investigators have revealed that the suspect made threats to harm the child and absconded with the mother’s SUV. A deputy sheriff shared that numerous citizens actively participated in the search efforts, which resulted in the safe discovery of the baby approximately four hours after the issuance of the Amber Alert.