ST. LOUIS – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer can grow slowly over several years before being discovered.

When the disease is detected early, the odds of survival are actually high. Health experts say prostate-related red flags include difficulty urinating, several bathroom visits in the middle of the night, and the presence of blood in the urine.

FOX 2’s Ty Hawkins spoke with Dr. Arnold Bullock from the Siteman Cancer Center and Mellve Shahid from the Empowerment Network about who needs to be concerned about prostate cancer and when people should get screened.

For screenings, please visit GetScreenedNow.com/prostatetest or call 314-970-4308.