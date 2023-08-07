ST. LOUIS – Haji Goul Osmani is accused of attacking a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis Hills. His first court appearance was postponed from last week to allow the court to find a translator who speaks the Pashto language.

Osmani is an Afghan refugee. He’s reportedly married and has three small children. Investigators took him into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy.

Police said that the crime happened Sunday, July, 23. The victim was riding his bicycle when investigators explained that Osmani snatched him off the bike, took him to a vacant home, and assaulted him.

The investigation revealed another crime happened a week earlier July 16, at Francis Park involving a 12-year-old victim a day after police released surveillance. They shared that they received 100 tips from the public and were able to arrest Osmani as a result.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office charged him with statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct involving the 6-year-old. He faces charges of attempted statutory sodomy and 4th-degree assault in the case involving the 12-year-old.

Osmani is expected to be in court Monday at noon.