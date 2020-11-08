Injured horse euthanized weeks after tractor-trailer crash on I-44

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A horse injured in a crash on Interstate 44 last month had to be put down over the weekend. Meanwhile, more than a dozen other horses continue their recovery at an animal rescue in rural Missouri.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, just west of the Washington exit on I-44 in Franklin County. A tractor-trailer carrying 29 horses to a slaughterhouse flipped into the median.

The Boles Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the MERS Large Animal Rescue, Homestead Veterinary Services, and the Humane Society of Missouri were called out to assist with the rescue.

Ten of the horses died and four had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries. Two horses were euthanized at the scene and another two were later put down at a veterinary hospital.

Fifteen horses survived the crash and were brought to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Missouri. Unfortunately, one of the 15 was suffering and veterinarians determined euthanasia to be the only option.

The remaining 14 horses are now facing a long and expensive recovery. Their medical bills already total more than $20,000 so far. Anyone interested in donating to help cover the costs of treatment can visit LongmeadowRescueRanch.org.

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined.

Source: Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

