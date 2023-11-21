WASHINGTON, Mo. – A Hermann police officer, severely wounded in a deadly shooting earlier this year, is finally coming home.

This heartwarming homecoming comes after months of intensive rehabilitation in a Colorado hospital. Officer Adam Sullentrup is set to return to his hometown of Washington, Missouri, just in time for Thanksgiving.

His recovery has been an inspiring journey. Ofc. Sullentrup and Hermann Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith were serving a warrant at a Casey’s general store in Hermann back in March.

Investigators said 34-year-old Kenneth Simpson opened fire on the officers, tragically killing Mason Griffith and severely injuring Sullentrup. Simpson faces serious charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree assault on a special victim. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.

On Tuesday night, Sullentrup will arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. A procession of local emergency services, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, police, fire, and EMS, will accompany him back to Washington. The escort is expected to arrive in Washington between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m. anyone wishing to show support is along the recreation drive and the Phoenix Center area.

The procession will travel from Interstate 44 to Aroy Drive. There’s expected to be a significant turnout of people showing their support for Sullentrup.

We’ll continue to follow Officer Adam Sullentrup’s journey to recovery and his return home.