ST. LOUIS – It was a tense scene outside the trauma center in the Central West End as police officers waited to hear how their colleagues were doing.

Eventually, good news came as two officers were dealing with injuries sustained in a behavioral health incident in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood.

One officer, a 15-year veteran, was shot multiple times in the arm and shoulders. That officer is conscious and alert. One more officer dealing with cuts to their hands while subduing the 71-year-old subject who was “not compliant with his medication,” according to Chief Robert Tracy for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Thankfully, this was not a lot worse because it could have been,” Tracy said outside the level one trauma center.

The officers drove themselves about a mile and a half to the trauma center instead of waiting for EMS.

“I think they made the call or an audible,” Tracy said.

Tracy said the issue Friday evening was part of a much larger issue in the city.

“This city, just like any other city, is struggling with people that carry guns,” he said. “We are trying to reduce that and make sure we go after the people with the highest propensity for violence that are trigger pullers out there.”

Tracy said the number of homicides is down “15 percent” from last year. He called it progress but admitted there is still more work to do.