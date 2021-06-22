Inmate charged in death of prisoner at St. Joseph prison

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 41-year-old inmate at a state facility in St. Joseph has been charged in the beating death of another prisoner.

Court documents show Akwasi Sawyer was charged last week with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Christopher Balducci.

The records contend Sawyer assaulted Balducci and Tyler Breslin inside their cell at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in October 2020.

Balducci died about a month later of complications from blunt force trauma he suffered in the beating. Sawyer was serving a 19-year sentence for multiple counts of resisting and interfering with a felony arrest and felony drug possession.

