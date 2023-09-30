ST. LOUIS – An inmate died early Saturday morning at St. Louis City Justice Center after experiencing a medical emergency.

Authorities say the victim, 44-year-old Juwon Carter, suffered a medical emergency around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a new report from FOX 2 News partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Prior to Saturday, there had been at least two inmate deaths at the Justice Center this year. FOX 2 previously reported that both occurred in a two-week stretch in August.

According to Missouri court records, Carter had been in custody since May 2022 for second-degree assault and involuntary manslaughter charges.

