ST. LOUIS — Another inmate dies at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Jail officials tell our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Juwon Carter, 44, suffered a medical emergency around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Prior to Saturday there had been at least two inmate deaths at the Justice Center this year.

FOX 2 Previously reported both occurred in a two-week stretch back in August.

Missouri court records show carter had been in custody since May of last year on second-degree assault and involuntary manslaughter charges after the death of his infant son.