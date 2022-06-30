JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is ongoing after an inmate died Wednesday night at the Jefferson County Jail.

The sheriff’s office reports that a corrections officer found inmate Korey LeGrand, 32, of Farmington, dead in his cell last night. According to the sheriff’s office, there is evidence suggesting he hung himself, but there were no pre-indicators that would have triggered a suicide watch.

Investigators say all of the inmates were locked in their own cells when LeGrand was found dead and there were no other signs of violence. Following the death, the sheriff’s office says it will conduct an internal review of its procedures.

LeGrand has been in custody since June 22 for various felony and misdemeanor charges in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. The sheriff’s office says a jail psych doctor had visited LeGrand after a court appearance earlier this week.

A mental health professional visited with other inmates last night during the investigation, although no inmate shared they had communication with LeGrand.

Additional details are limited. FOX2 will update if more information become available.