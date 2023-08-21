ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The group ‘Inn from The Storm’ hosts its 7th annual charity golf fundraiser next weekend. The non-profit helps women returning home from prison transition back to a normal life.

Proceeds from the tournament help in that mission and also support the children of those women by providing them with school supplies and meals. The golf fundraiser is at the Eagle Springs Golf Course in Florissant on September 3.

The entry fee is $150 and includes a golf cart, 18 holes of golf, food, and drinks. FOX 2’s Blair Ledet spoke with CEO and founder Sandi Colquitt as well as board member Tom Applewhite about the event and what else you can do to help.