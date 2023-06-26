O’FALLON, Mo. – The tuba takes over the St. Charles Municipal Band later this week featuring guest tuba soloist Jon Hodkin.

The Scottish musician has two loves, playing tuba and cycling. He’s doing both this summer for his ‘Mississippi River’ tour. He’s cycling from New Orleans to Rochester, Minnesota.

His goal is to do 3,000 miles in 150 days, but he takes breaks to perform his tuba skills at schools, senior centers, libraries, and special needs children’s events along the way.

He’ll be performing at multiple senior centers in O’Fallon Monday through Wednesday and on Thursday, he’ll perform with the st. Charles Municipal Band. That concert is from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Frontier Park.