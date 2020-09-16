Innsbrook, Mo. to host “Sky Wars 2020” fireworks display on September 26

INNSBROOK, Mo. – The area’s largest fireworks show and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the United States will soon be taking place in Warren County.

The Village of Innsbrook will host Sky Wars 2020 at fireworks field.

“It’s artistic and it really is beautiful, and you can bring people to tears with the right combination of music and fireworks. And then the other thing I hear from pyros as fireworks guys and women call themselves. And they say once you’ve smelled the smoke, you’re hooked,” said Rob Cima, VP Missouri Pyrotechnics Association.

As vice president of the non-profit Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, Cima’s job is to help promote the safe and artful display of fireworks.

Sky Wars 2020 is the group’s 15th annual invitational fireworks championship with individuals and teams from across the country gathered near Wright City for a two-hour firework spectacular.

“So much has been canceled this year and we think we’re in a great position because we’re outside and we’ve got room to spread out,” Cima said. “We think we can put on a great event, family entertainment that we’ve been lacking so much this year, and everything is just coming together perfectly.”

Organizers say they expect as many as 6,000 people on the 300 acres to bring their lawn chairs and experience music and fireworks combined in competitions.

“You’ll see true pyro musicals and that’s where we take fireworks and time the beats of the fireworks to the beats of the music, down to the hundredth of a second,” Cima said. “Most people have seen fireworks played along with music but not a true pyro-musical and you’ll see that right here.”

Tickets are $25 a person on their webpage.

The Saturday, September 26 event starts at 2 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 7:30 p.m.