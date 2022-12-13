ST. LOUIS – A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center.

The Armory STL opens its doors to the public this weekend. The family-friendly venue inhabits the former home of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory.

Located in the 3600 block of Market Street in Midtown, the grand opening celebration is set for Friday at 4 p.m.

And there’s something for just about any visitor to enjoy. Some of the top features for The Armory STL include:

Six acres of indoor space

60-foot live entertainment stage

Giant LED screen

Local food selections

Two-story slide

500 feet of bar space

90-plus beers on tap

40-plus interactive games

Michelob Ultra Officer’s Club

“We want this to be a place where people can relax, kick back, and just enjoy themselves and enjoy their community,” said Ali Lamb, marketing director of The Armory STL. “We cannot wait to share this space with St. Louis and the community. It is going to be amazing, truly something that’s never been done before.”

A two-story, neon green slide is one of the more notable attractions. The Armory also has spaces designated for cornhole, table tennis, badminton, foosball and other party-game activities.



Admission is free aside from when The Armory is hosting a charitable or ticketed event.



“We can’t wait to really open this space and share with thousands of people right out of the gate,” said Lamb. “We’ll utilize food, booze and fun to give back to the person in our front yard, our backyard, our neighbors, and get to do it in a unique and exciting way.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Throughout the site, there are various signs and reminders of the site’s military role and St. Louis history. Developers will look to complete another phase of the project in the upcoming months. That will include a St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame and new attractions in the basement of the facility.



“Our goal with the Armory is to create the Midwest’s most industry-altering entertainment space, a place unlike we have in St. Louis,” said Lamb. “The possibilities are excitingly endless, and each experience could be unique.”

The Armory, which is expected to bring 400 new jobs to the St. Louis region, will be busy from the get-go. After Friday’s grand opening, the site will host “12 Bars of Charity,” an annual St. Louis holiday pub crawl benefitting nonprofits, from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday.



One week after opening doors, on Dec. 23, the site will host an “Armory STL Christmas” with holiday-themed activities, drinks and live entertainment. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and visitors must be at least 21 with an ID for this event.



On New Year’s Eve, the site will hold its inaugural “Armory NYE STL – A Dance Revolution.” The event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is also for guests 21 or older. Guests must purchase tickets ahead of time.

Hours will vary based on certain events, but the site is expected to be open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends. For more information on The Armory and upcoming events, click here.



First built in the 1930s, The Armory has also served as a concert venue and sports complex for indoor soccer, softball, and tennis. Before the latest plans, the site sat vacant for nearly 20 years. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has helped with development plans.

The Armory gave FOX 2 a sneak peek of the site on Tuesday. Check out some of the snapshots above.,