ST. LOUIS — Free cookies seem to taste better. Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and Insomnia Cookies is celebrating by giving some of them away. The chain is known for serving warm cookies and other treats all day and late into the night.

Get a free classic cookie with any in-store or local delivery purchase of $5 or more. This deal is good at all 240 locations nationwide from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day pays homage to one of the most beloved treats worldwide. Observed on August 4th, this day indulges our taste buds with the combination of soft, chewy dough and the rich sweetness of chocolate chips.

Whether enjoyed with a glass of milk, shared among friends, or savored in solitary bliss, the chocolate chip cookie holds a special place in the hearts of dessert enthusiasts everywhere. It can be a nostalgic experience that brings smiles and a sense of warmth to all who partake.