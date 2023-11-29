ST. LOUIS – In celebration of National Cookie Month, Insomnia Cookies is hosting a national giveaway this Friday.

Seth Berkowitz, then a student at the University of Pennsylvania, founded the Philadelphia-based company in 2003, and it now has more than 250 locations nationwide. From Wednesday, November 29 to Sunday, Dec. 4, cookies fans can campaign for the brand’s next flavor in the ‘Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest’ by sharing photos and videos on Instagram and TikTok.

Also taking place this weekend, all ‘Insomniacs’ can grab a free Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie in-store when you show the Insomnia App or online with any in-app delivery.

