Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Kensington Avenue on Tuesday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.

One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.

“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.

Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking on the backside of the structure. St. Louis firefighters raised a ladder to rescue two children and Daleza Leonard. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.

“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.

She hopes the officer who suffered some inhalation will be okay.

Leonard and Clayborn lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday. The two families are just grateful to be alive.

“I’m grateful we here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.