ST. LOUIS – Beginning Monday, you can help the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel “Fill It Forward.” The hotel is selling interactive, reusable water bottles at the front desk and at the 8th Street Pantry.

The hotel has joined a network of over 500 organizations partnered with the organization Fill It Forward to inspire the world to reuse.

The B Corp connects communities worldwide by partnering with organizations that care about sustainability to raise environmental and social awareness. Individuals may scan a code on the bottle using their smart phone camera and with every refill or use, the Fill It Forward app will track its ongoing impact.

Each scan unlocks a donation up to one dollar to global charitable projects dedicated to clean water and nutritious food accessibility, as well as reforestation efforts.

Guests can refill their bottles at one of the hotel’s water station locations, including the concierge lounge, conference space areas, health club, and on the mezzanine level.

A fixture of the city of St. Louis community for over 100 years, Marriott St. Louis Grand aims to use its partnership with Fill it Forward to positively impact the St. Louis community and beyond.

For more information about the Fill it Forward app, visit https://fillitforward.com/how-it-works/.