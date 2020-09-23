International hackers attempt to extort St. Louis businesses; local cybersecurity expert warns group is still active

ST. LOUIS – A local cybersecurity expert says an international cyber group of hackers called The Dark Overlord hit some big-name St. Louis companies in recent years.

One of the original members of the group recently pleaded guilty in because of hacking other healthcare facilities in St. Louis.

Nathan Wyatt, 40, was caught when he eventually made a mistake with his accounting and was tracked down. He was sentenced Monday to five years in prison and was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution and fines.

Dark Overlord, which is led by an 18 and 19-year-old, hacks into a company, steals patient records and information, and later tries to extort that company.

Vinny Troia, who runs Night Lion Security in St. Louis, says things escalated into more than just hacking. The hackers would get very aggressive with victims by calling them on the phone and threatening their families.

Troia’s company works with and protects companies all over the country. He wrote the book “Hunting Cyber Criminals,” which is about The Dark Overlord, and gave tools and techniques that were used to find one of its members.

The 18 and 19-year-old hackers who lead The Dark Overlord have not been caught. They are thought to be in Canada but are still hitting major companies like Netflix, FOX News, and major universities.