International Institute of St. Louis hosts vaccination clinic today

ST. LOUIS – The International Institute of St. Louis is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for St. Louis City residents.
Patients will have two options when they arrive at the International Institute of St. Louis between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
The Johnson & Johnson shots are available for adults 18 and older.
Pfizer shots are for anyone ages 12 and up. Minors who want the Pfizer vaccine must have some form of ID indicating their age and date of birth, and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.