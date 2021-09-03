Donations for Afghan refugees pauses, but volunteers still needed

ST. LOUIS – The International Institute of St. Louis is extremely grateful for the donations that have been dropped off over the past two weeks in order to assist the Afghan refugees coming to St. Louis, but they are now asking for them to be put on pause.

The organization said they “are overwhelmed by your generosity and willingness to welcome our new neighbors.”

IISTL wants the donations to be postponed until Thursday, September 9. The pause will be volunteers and staff an opportunity to sort through the items they already have and assess what they are still in need of.

IISTL said the people they assist are in need of grocery gift cards and bus passes right now. They also said, “financial contributions are always appreciated.”

The organization also said they have received over 300 volunteer inquiries over the past two weeks, and IISTL said they are still in need of more volunteers to help sort through the in-kind donations. Volunteers would help unload, sort, and do inventory of the in-kind donations.

Click here to fill out the volunteer form.