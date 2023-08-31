ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember those who died from drug overdoses and support the families and friends affected by their loss.

To recognize the day, several Missouri organizations will hold a remembrance for those who died of substance abuse.

It’ll be at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, starting at 5:30 p.m. After the service, there will also be a remembrance walk. Resources and NARCAN will also be available.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a pair of new or lightly used shoes to be donated to those in need.