ST. LOUIS – A portion of a major interstate will close in downtown St. Louis starting on Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13. All lanes of I-44 to westbound I-70 will be closed from Washington Avenue to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Construction crews are removing scaffolding and installing drainage on the Broadway bridge over the interstate. They expect to close the highway at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Sunday.

The detour have drivers exiting at Lumiere Place Boulevard and then continue onto North Broadway. They will take a left on North Market and take North 10th Street to return to westbound I-70.

Check FOX 2’s traffic map for real-time updates.