Interstates to close Thursday afternoon for fallen Marine’s funeral procession

ST. LOUIS– A funeral procession planned this Thursday for Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will close traffic along some major area interstates.

The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) is helping with the procession. It will start at Baue Funeral Home and travel to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.

The MHP says the route will be closed to travel during the escort. They are asking people to please plan ahead. The escort is expected to begin around 2:00 pm.

The MHP says it appreciates your patience while we escort this American hero to his final resting place.

The procession route is as follows:

From Baue Funeral Home: Eastbound I-70

Southbound I-270

Eastbound I-255 exit at Telegraph Road

North on Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road