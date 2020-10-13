Investigation continues after sixth-grader struck by car and killed on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of an 11-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning while attempting to cross Interstate 270.

The tragedy happened around 6:30 a.m. in an area between Creve Coeur and Maryland Heights in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The 11-year-old was reportedly trying to cross the interstate where two neighborhoods come right up to interstate – in between Sparrohawk Court cul-de-sac and the intersection of Orchard Lakes Drive and Lake Meade Drive.

Southbound I-270 was closed for about four hours as investigators looked for answers about why the boy was trying to cross.

That area of west St. Louis County is in the Parkway School District, which is currently in virtual learning, so catching a bus was eliminated as a possible cause.

This afternoon, Parkway Northeast Middle School Principal Kevin Martin wrote a letter to families identifying the victim as sixth-grader Zaelynn Wisemann and asking for everyone to keep Wisemann’s family and friends in their prayers.

Parkway Northeast Middle is providing counseling via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can read Principal Martin’s letter below:

Dear Northeast Middle families, As the leader of our school, and as someone who cares deeply for all our children, this is a letter that I never want to write or send to you. This morning, we learned that we lost the life of a 6th grade scholar, Zaelynn Wiseman, from a terrible automobile accident. Please keep Zaelynn’s family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts. We know that our scholars may hear of this news. As we are in a virtual environment, it is difficult to know the exact impact this may have on scholars. Our first priority remains taking care of our scholars and staff. People respond in different ways to death, and there is no right or wrong way to react. Death is a difficult thing for children or even adults to understand. Sudden or unexpected loss of life can be even more difficult. If your child appears to be having difficulty, please remain in close contact with your child’s counselor. In addition, our School Counselors, Social Worker, and Care Coordinator will be available virtually for all scholars tomorrow, October 14th, from 8a-3p using this Zoom link. It is in times of tragedy that we realize how much we need one another. I am thankful for our strong, caring community of faculty, staff, parents, and scholars at Northeast Middle. Please know that we will take care of one another today and in the weeks and months ahead as one Jr. Viking family. With a heavy heart,

-Kevin Kevin M. Martin, Ed.D.

Principal

Parkway Northeast Middle