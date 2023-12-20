ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting Wednesday morning in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of West Florissant Ave. in north St. Louis County.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting around 6 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man who had a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the shooting incident.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- 8477.