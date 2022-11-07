ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are continuing their investigation into a quadruple shooting from 2021 that left one man dead.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened just after 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 2021, in the 500 block of 20th Street, located in the Downtown West neighborhood.

Officers received a call for a shooting and found the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS transported all four victims to local hospitals.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and survived. Two other victims, both 23-year-old women, were shot in the head but survived. The final victim, Cedric Owens, was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 34.

In Nov. 2022, detectives apprehended a 30-year-old man in connection with the shooting. However, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office declined to file charges due to a lack of evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the city’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.