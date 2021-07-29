Investigation into St. Louis County health director after using obscene gesture

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is being asked to investigate the acting health director following Tuesday night’s heated hearing.

County Councilman Tim Fitch said acting health director Dr. Faisal Khan used an obscene gesture.

Khan admitted to raising his middle finger but said that was only in response to someone who was spewing racial slurs and physically threatening him. Page said he will look into the matter.

“I wouldn’t want to see any sort of unprofessional behavior by anybody on my staff. You know emotions were high last night. You saw the room,” Page said. “There was a lot of emotion in the room, but I would expect my staff to stay above that, but we’ll certainly look into that.”

In a letter, Khan blamed supporters of former President Trump for creating an atmosphere conducive to discriminatory treatment of racial minorities.