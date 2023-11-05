ST. LOUIS — In the early hours of this morning, St. Louis police started an investigation into a shooting incident that left a 24-year-old woman injured. The shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 15th Street.

The victim, a 24-year-old female, was promptly transported to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to her knee and a graze wound to her face. It remains uncertain whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The public is encouraged to come forward with any information they may have, either by reaching out to Crime Stoppers or contacting the local authorities.