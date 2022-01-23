Officers shoot and kill man after St. Charles County police chase

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police in St. Charles County fatally wounded one man Sunday morning and arrested another person following a brief car chase.

Officers with the O’Fallon Police Department were called to a home near the intersection of Mexico Road and Prentice Drive just before 11 a.m. after a homeowner reported a suspicious vehicle sitting outside of their home. Police arrived to find what appeared to be two people sleeping in the car.

According to Sgt. Tony Michalka, a police spokesman, an officer approached the vehicle and knocked on the window, startling the passengers inside. That officer noticed a handgun near the driver.

An officer at the scene initially claimed one of the individuals in the car reached for a gun while the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed into a police vehicle, and that there was an exchange of gunfire as the suspects sped off on Mexico Road.

However, the official police statement from Sgt. Michalka makes no mention of shots being exchanged.

Michalka said the chase ended a short time later near the intersection of Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive. Officers discovered the driver had been shot. The passenger was not injured and taken into custody.

O’Fallon Police recovered the handgun spotted in the vehicle. They also learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Louis County.

